Not Available

Pretty Little Liars

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Russian Hill Productions

Based on the Pretty Little Liars series of young adult novels by Sara Shepard, the series follows the lives of four girls — Spencer, Hanna, Aria, and Emily — whose clique falls apart after the disappearance of their queen bee, Alison. One year later, they begin receiving messages from someone using the name "A" who threatens to expose their secrets — including long-hidden ones they thought only Alison knew.

Cast

Troian BellisarioSpencer Hastings
Ashley BensonHanna Marin
Lucy HaleAria Montgomery
Shay MitchellEmily Fields
Sasha PieterseAlison DiLaurentis
Tyler BlackburnCaleb Rivers

View Full Cast >

Images

61 More Images