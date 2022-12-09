Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.
|Sharon Leal
|Sidney Haworthe
|Elena Goode
|Marjorie Haworthe
|Lea Salonga
|Elodie Honrada
|Zaria
|Faran Bryant
|Alex Aiono
|Shawn Noble
|Mallory Bechtel
|Karen / Kelly Beasley
