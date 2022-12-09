Not Available

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

  • Drama
  • Mystery

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Alloy Entertainment

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.

Cast

Sharon LealSidney Haworthe
Elena GoodeMarjorie Haworthe
Lea SalongaElodie Honrada
ZariaFaran Bryant
Alex AionoShawn Noble
Mallory BechtelKaren / Kelly Beasley

View Full Cast >

Images

102 More Images