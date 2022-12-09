Not Available

Princess Principal

  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Masaki Tachibana

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Studio 3Hz

The stage is set during the 19th century London, in its capital where a wall divides the east and west of the Kingdom of Albion. Five high school girls, who enrolled in the prestigious Queens May Fair School, are involved in spy activities that involve disguise, infiltration, car chase, and more. These girls take advantage of their special abilities and fly around the shadow world.

Cast

Akira SekinePrincess
Ayaka ImamuraAnge
Nozomi FurukiChise
You TaichiDorothy
Akari KitoLily Gaveston
Akari KageyamaBeatrice

View Full Cast >

Images