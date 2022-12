Not Available

Manaka Lala is a 5th-grader at Paprika Academy. Like most girls, she admires the world of PriPara, a sport that tests idol girls on song, dance, and fashion. Unfortunately for her, the world of PriPara does not send PriPara tickets to elementary school students. However, through miraculous circumstances, Lala passes the audition to become a PriPara idol. A new anime that is based on the theme of the Pretty Rhythm series.