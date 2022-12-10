Not Available

Private Snafu is the title character of a series of black-and-white instructional cartoon shorts produced by the American armed forces between 1943 and 1945 (during World War II). Ironic and humorous in tone, the films were designed to improve troop morale and to instruct service personnel about security, proper sanitation habits, booby traps and other military subjects. The series was directed by Chuck Jones and other prominent Hollywood animators, and the voice of Private Snafu was performed by Mel Blanc.