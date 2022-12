Not Available

Part-time employee Nomiya Hana is ordered by her boss to play golf with some clients. While playing, she is spotted by legendary coach Daigo Kazuma and with his encouragement, she attempts a career in professional golf. Also motivating Hana is her family's large debt due to her father and she hopes that her new found carrer is the avenue to get her family back on their feet. However, she will have to go up against wealthy and talented golfer Takase Ryoko to achieve her goals ...