Not Available

A survival reality television show in which the public "produces" a girl group by voting for members out of a pool of 96 trainees from Japan and South Korea, as well as voting for the group's concept, debut single, and group name. Produce 48 is a 2018 reality competition show on Mnet. It was a large-scale project in which the public "produces" a girl group by voting for members, as well as voting for the group's concept, name and debut single. The show brought together 96 girls from idol groups and entertainment companies in Japan and South Korea to form a 12-person Korean-Japanese group, IZ*ONE, that would promote for two and a half years.