Prohibition of love

Thanpuying Rattana Mahayana, a 70 year old woman, the Grand Master of Ban Rattana Mahayana heard the news from Phra Nikaracharun that the beloved youngest child Surgeon passed away from a premature disease of 17 years that he had not met. But who knows if it's an eternal farewell Thanpuying called Lieutenant Lak Rattana Mahanakorn, a young cavalry officer in the distant future. The son of Chao Khun Akharachasewi (eldest son) and Khunying Akhararatchasewi Now, orphaned father, only mother left, came to meet to order to bring San's daughter Massaya back to Bangkok to take care of him.