Not Available

Property Brothers

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott aim to help couples find fixer-uppers and transform them into dream homes. The brothers use state-of-the-art imagery programs to unveil their plans for how the properties will look after the transformation. But the potential home buyers have to take a risk to make the twins' vision come true, and it's up to Jonathan and Drew to convince the couples that purchasing an older home in need of work is the best option.

Cast

Drew ScottHimself
Jonathan Silver ScottHimself

View Full Cast >

Images