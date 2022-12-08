Not Available

Psycho-Pass

  • Animation

Director

Naoyoshi Shiotani

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Production I.G

In the near future it is possible to instantaneously measure and quantify a person's state of mind and personality. This information is recorded and processed. The standard by which a persons' mind is referred to as the "Psycho-Pass."

Cast

Miyuki SawashiroShion Karanomori (voice)
Kana HanazawaAkane Tsunemori (voice)
Ayane SakuraMika Shimotsuki (voice)
Kenji NomuraNobuchika Ginoza (voice)
Ryohei KimuraKirito Kamui (voice)
Keiji FujiwaraSakuya Tougane (voice)

Images

