In the near future it is possible to instantaneously measure and quantify a person's state of mind and personality. This information is recorded and processed. The standard by which a persons' mind is referred to as the "Psycho-Pass."
|Miyuki Sawashiro
|Shion Karanomori (voice)
|Kana Hanazawa
|Akane Tsunemori (voice)
|Ayane Sakura
|Mika Shimotsuki (voice)
|Kenji Nomura
|Nobuchika Ginoza (voice)
|Ryohei Kimura
|Kirito Kamui (voice)
|Keiji Fujiwara
|Sakuya Tougane (voice)
View Full Cast >
6 More Images