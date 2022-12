Not Available

Prapai, an accounting graduate who dreams of working for an advertising agency, has to live with Pupaa, a gifted physics student, and many funny stories happened between them. Spending time together, they gradually walk into each other’s hearts. During the process, they put aside their prejudices, encourage each other to overcome all the difficulties in their relationship, find a new direction in career and life planning, and finally harvest love. Warm Love, warm time.