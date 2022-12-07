"Heita is an ordinary high school boy with a kind heart but no real interest in romance. His class is joined by a transfer student named Q10 (pronounced "kyu-to," the same as "cute"), who looks like a girl but is actually a robot. Together, the two end up causing trouble at school, and Heita even begins falling for Q10." --Tokyograph
|Takeru Satoh
|Heita Fukai
|Atsuko Maeda
|Q10/Kuto
|Misako Renbutsu
|Tamiko Yamamoto
|Kento Kaku
|Satoshi Kageyama
|Tokio Emoto
|Fujioka Makoto
|細田 善彦
|Nakao Jun
