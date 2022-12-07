Not Available

Q10

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Noriyoshi Sakuma

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

"Heita is an ordinary high school boy with a kind heart but no real interest in romance. His class is joined by a transfer student named Q10 (pronounced "kyu-to," the same as "cute"), who looks like a girl but is actually a robot. Together, the two end up causing trouble at school, and Heita even begins falling for Q10." --Tokyograph

Cast

Takeru SatohHeita Fukai
Atsuko MaedaQ10/Kuto
Misako RenbutsuTamiko Yamamoto
Kento KakuSatoshi Kageyama
Tokio Emoto Fujioka Makoto
細田 善彦Nakao Jun

View Full Cast >

Images