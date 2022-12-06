Based loosely on a series of books by Max Allen Collins, the project centers on a Marine marksman who, upon returning home from Vietnam in 1973, finds himself shunned by those he loves and demonized by the public. The disillusioned vet is quickly recruited into a network of contract killers and corruption spanning the Mississippi River.
|Logan Marshall-Green
|Quarry
|Jodi Balfour
|Joni
|Peter Mullan
|The Broker
|Damon Herriman
|Buddy
|Edoardo Ballerini
|Karl
|Nikki Amuka-Bird
|Ruth
