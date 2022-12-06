Not Available

Quarry

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Anonymous Content

Based loosely on a series of books by Max Allen Collins, the project centers on a Marine marksman who, upon returning home from Vietnam in 1973, finds himself shunned by those he loves and demonized by the public. The disillusioned vet is quickly recruited into a network of contract killers and corruption spanning the Mississippi River.

Cast

Logan Marshall-GreenQuarry
Jodi BalfourJoni
Peter MullanThe Broker
Damon HerrimanBuddy
Edoardo BalleriniKarl
Nikki Amuka-BirdRuth

View Full Cast >

Images

2 More Images