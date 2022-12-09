Not Available

Queridos Amigos

  • Family
  • Drama

Director

Denise Saraceni

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Rede Globo

Reserved, intelligent and generous, Leo has achieved professional success and now lives secluded in Serra da Cantareira, alongside young Karina. He discovers that he is ill, and decides to reunite the old friends of the 1970s, with whom he fought the military regime.

Cast

Dan StulbachLeonardo "Leo" Rosemberg
Débora BlochHelena "Lena" Fernandes Moretti
Denise FragaBeatriz "Bia" Guimarães Moutinho
Guilherme WeberBenjamin "Benny" Stain Aguilar
Luiz Carlos VasconcelosIvan
Bruno GarciaPedro Novaes

