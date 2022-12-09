In the small fictional town of Edda coming of age people are forced to respond to climate changes. The ice caps are melting at a rate no one had anticipated. People go through long periods of drought. The winters are too warm. More and more frequently, people experience extreme cold bursts. In all ways extreme weather conditions. The world is changing, and some might claim that we're heading towards a new Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time.
|Jonas Strand Gravli
|Laurits
|David Alexander Sjøholt
|Magne
|Herman Tømmeraas
|Fjor
|Theresa Frostad Eggesbø
|Saxa
|Emma Bones
|Gry
