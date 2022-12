Not Available

Raising Whitley chronicles the daily life of actress-comedian Kym Whitley and her group of friends — whom she refers to as "The Village" — as they raise baby Joshua, the child that Kym unexpectedly gained custody of. Joshua was left to Whitley after a troubled young woman, who she mentored for 15 years, had mysteriously escaped the hospital immediately after giving birth and left behind only Kym's contact information.