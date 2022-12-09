Not Available

Ratched

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fox 21 Television Studios

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Cast

Sarah PaulsonNurse Mildred Ratched
Corey StollCharles Wainwright
Finn WittrockEdmund Tolleson
Sharon StoneLenore Osgood
Amanda PlummerLouise
Jon Jon BrionesDr. Richard Hanover

Images