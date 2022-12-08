Not Available

Ravenswood

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ravenswood is a spin-off of Pretty Little Liars. Ravenswood is a town near Rosewood. The town has been suffering from a curse for generations. Five strangers suddenly feel connected by this fatal curse and feel the need to dig in the town's mysterious and horrible history before it's to late for each one of them.

Cast

Nicole Gale AndersonMiranda Collins
Tyler BlackburnCaleb Rivers
Steven CabralMr. Collins
Brett DierLuke Matheson
Britne OldfordRemy Beaumont
Merritt PattersonOlivia Matheson

View Full Cast >

Images