Ravenswood is a spin-off of Pretty Little Liars. Ravenswood is a town near Rosewood. The town has been suffering from a curse for generations. Five strangers suddenly feel connected by this fatal curse and feel the need to dig in the town's mysterious and horrible history before it's to late for each one of them.
|Nicole Gale Anderson
|Miranda Collins
|Tyler Blackburn
|Caleb Rivers
|Steven Cabral
|Mr. Collins
|Brett Dier
|Luke Matheson
|Britne Oldford
|Remy Beaumont
|Merritt Patterson
|Olivia Matheson
