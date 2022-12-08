Not Available

Ray Donovan

  • Crime
  • Drama

The Mark Gordon Company

Set in the sprawling mecca of the rich and famous, Ray Donovan does the dirty work for LA's top power players. He is the go-to guy who makes the problems of the city's celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls disappear. This powerful drama unfolds when his father is unexpectedly released from prison, setting off a chain of events that shakes the Donovan family to its core.

Cast

Liev SchreiberRay Donovan
Jon VoightMickey Donovan
Eddie MarsanTerry Donovan
Dash MihokBunchy Donovan
Katherine MoennigLena
Pooch HallDaryll

Images

