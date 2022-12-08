Set in the sprawling mecca of the rich and famous, Ray Donovan does the dirty work for LA's top power players. He is the go-to guy who makes the problems of the city's celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls disappear. This powerful drama unfolds when his father is unexpectedly released from prison, setting off a chain of events that shakes the Donovan family to its core.
|Liev Schreiber
|Ray Donovan
|Jon Voight
|Mickey Donovan
|Eddie Marsan
|Terry Donovan
|Dash Mihok
|Bunchy Donovan
|Katherine Moennig
|Lena
|Pooch Hall
|Daryll
