RBD: La Familia

Welcome to this exciting sitcom for young audiences, a spin-off of the Telenovela Rebel which enjoyed enormous success and broke the ratings in a large number of countries worldwide. Six good friends have stopped being the TV characters we know so well to become members of a music group sensation. We will share in the experience of their performances, their concert tours; their growth process on and off the stage. All six live basically together, and sometimes too much so. In this new series they will face the challenge of growing up, living on their own and trying to find answers, but especially of finding love, or passion, or friendship, or sex… or whatever they can.