Real Clothes

Kinue is a saleswoman in the futon section of a department store. One day, she suddenly gets transferred to the women's clothing department, even though she herself is lacking in fashion sense. Her new boss Miki, soon introduces Kinue to the tough reality of the fashion world. Through this job, Kinue learns about the meaning of life, love, and work.
|Karina
|Kinue Amano
|Hitomi Kuroki
|Miki Jinbo
|Taro Yamamoto
|Sousuke Takaoka
|Tatsuya Yamauchi
|Natsuki Katô
|Ryo Sasaki
|Sei Ashina
View Full Cast >