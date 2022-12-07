Not Available

Real Clothes

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kinue is a saleswoman in the futon section of a department store. One day, she suddenly gets transferred to the women's clothing department, even though she herself is lacking in fashion sense. Her new boss Miki, soon introduces Kinue to the tough reality of the fashion world. Through this job, Kinue learns about the meaning of life, love, and work.

Cast

KarinaKinue Amano
Hitomi KurokiMiki Jinbo
Taro Yamamoto
Sousuke TakaokaTatsuya Yamauchi
Natsuki KatôRyo Sasaki
Sei Ashina

