Rebel

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

ABC Signature

Inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich, the series centers on Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree — a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

Cast

John CorbettGrady Bello
Lex Scott DavisCassidy
Tamala JonesLona
Kevin ZegersNate
James LesureBenji
Sam PalladioLuke

