Inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich, the series centers on Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree — a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.
|John Corbett
|Grady Bello
|Lex Scott Davis
|Cassidy
|Tamala Jones
|Lona
|Kevin Zegers
|Nate
|James Lesure
|Benji
|Sam Palladio
|Luke
