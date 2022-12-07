RTÉ's new five-part 1916 commemorative drama Rebellion begins with the outbreak of World War I. As expectations of a short and glorious campaign are dashed, social stability is eroded and Irish nationalism comes to the fore. The tumultuous events that follow are seen through the eyes of a group of friends from Dublin, Belfast and London as they play vital and conflicting roles in the narrative of Ireland's independence.
|Charlie Murphy
|Elizabeth Butler
|Ruth Bradley
|Frances O'Flaherty
|Sarah Greene
|May Lacy
|Brian Gleeson
|Jimmy Mahon
|Barry Ward
|Arthur Mahon
|Michelle Fairley
|Dolly Butler
