RE:Brand was a British documentary and comedy television program that aimed to take a challenging look at cultural taboos. It was conceived, written and hosted by Russell Brand, with the help of his comic partner for many projects, Matt Morgan. The series was shown on the now defunct digital satellite channel UK Play in 2002. As confirmed in his memoirs 'My Booky Wook' and mentioned in his radio shows, Brand was often drunk or on heroin during the filming of RE:Brand.