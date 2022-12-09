Not Available

Red Band Society (DE)

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The format is an adaptation of the Spanish TV series "Polseres vermelles" and sees itself as an idiosyncratic mixture of soap, comedy, medical drama and family drama. The focus is on a group of young people who live in a big city hospital and are unequal friends. Only by cohesion, they manage to grow up under the awkward circumstances.

Cast

Timur BartelsAlex Breidtbach
Tim Oliver SchultzLeo Roland
Damian HardungJonas Till Neumann
Ivo KortlangAnton "Toni" Vogel
Nick Julius SchuckHugo Krüger
Luise BefortEmma

