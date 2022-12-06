Chronicles the rise to power of Mary Queen of Scots when she arrives in France as a 15-year-old, betrothed to Prince Francis, and with her three best friends as ladies-in-waiting. It details the secret history of survival at French Court amidst fierce foes, dark forces, and a world of sexual intrigue.
|Adelaide Kane
|Mary Stuart
|Megan Follows
|Catherine de' Medici
|Celina Sinden
|Greer
|Craig Parker
|Stéphane Narcisse
|Rose Williams
|Claude of France
|Rachel Skarsten
|Elizabeth I of England
View Full Cast >