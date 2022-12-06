Not Available

Reign

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

CBS Television Studios

Chronicles the rise to power of Mary Queen of Scots when she arrives in France as a 15-year-old, betrothed to Prince Francis, and with her three best friends as ladies-in-waiting. It details the secret history of survival at French Court amidst fierce foes, dark forces, and a world of sexual intrigue.

Cast

Adelaide KaneMary Stuart
Megan FollowsCatherine de' Medici
Celina SindenGreer
Craig ParkerStéphane Narcisse
Rose WilliamsClaude of France
Rachel SkarstenElizabeth I of England

View Full Cast >

Images