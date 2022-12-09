Not Available

Remember

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Logos Film

Diagnosed with hyperthymesia, Seo Jin Woo possesses an uncanny memory, which he uses to his advantage as a lawyer defending his wrongfully convicted father. But when Jin Woo is afflicted with Alzheimer’s, his only link to his father’s innocence begins to fray. With a mind that’s both his greatest asset and greatest liability, can justice prevail?

Cast

Yoo Seung-hoSeo Jin-Woo
Park Min-youngLee In-A
Park Sung-WoongPark Dong-Ho
Namgoong MinNam Gyoo-Man
Jung Hye-sungNam Yeo-Kyung
Han Jin-heeNam Il-Ho

