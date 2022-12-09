Diagnosed with hyperthymesia, Seo Jin Woo possesses an uncanny memory, which he uses to his advantage as a lawyer defending his wrongfully convicted father. But when Jin Woo is afflicted with Alzheimer’s, his only link to his father’s innocence begins to fray. With a mind that’s both his greatest asset and greatest liability, can justice prevail?
|Yoo Seung-ho
|Seo Jin-Woo
|Park Min-young
|Lee In-A
|Park Sung-Woong
|Park Dong-Ho
|Namgoong Min
|Nam Gyoo-Man
|Jung Hye-sung
|Nam Yeo-Kyung
|Han Jin-hee
|Nam Il-Ho
