Based on the game by Crossnet-Pie. On spring break, Daisuke is excited for his vacation on a tropical island for some well deserved relaxation and girl watching. He finds himself quite inexplicably popular with the ladies as well. Nao and Mitsugu follow him there as well competing, as usual, for his attentions. Meanwhile he meets his cousin Maya again after a long time as well as the wild Kanae and her friend Mika.