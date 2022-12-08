What becomes of your life when everything you thought was solid and certain about it turns out to be a fantastically complicated lie? This happens to Ruth Gilmartin when, one day in 1976, her mother Sally suddenly tells her she has been living a double life. She is not respectable Sally Gilmartin but in fact Eva Delectorskaya, a spy for the British Secret Service who has been on the run for 30 years.
|Rufus Sewell
|Lucas Romer
|Michelle Dockery
|Ruth Gilmartin
|Michael Gambon
|Baron Mansfield / Lucas Romer
|Charlotte Rampling
|Sally Gilmartin / Eva Delectorskaya
|Alexander Fehling
|Karl-Heinz
|James Norton
|Kolia
