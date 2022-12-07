Return to Lonesome Dove

Not Available

Captain Call has just buried Gus at Lonesome Dove and plans to head back to his ranch in Montana. Looking at a herd of wild Mustangs, he decides to drive them north with the help of Isom and Gideon Walker. Gideon hires Agostina Vega and Mexican Cowboys to run the Mustangs. Call leads the drive for Nebraska and runs into Cherokee Jack and a group of Indians, which almost costs him his life. In Montana, Newt and Jasper get into a shoot out in the local bar and wind up in jail. The odds of them surviving the lynch mob are slim until Dunnegan has them freed. Newt had rescued Dunnegan's wife Ferris, from a band of cattle rustlers and Dunnegan is thankful. However, Newt and Jasper will have to work for Dunnegan to keep their freedom.