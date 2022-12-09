Rev Run's Sunday Suppers

Not Available

Exemplary father of 6, Rev Run finds his true joy in family, good friends, and great food. But with 4 of their 6 kiddos off on their own, Rev and Justine have a near empty nest and long for the days of a full table. Determined to get the gang back together for weekly Sunday dinners, they will use simple, heartfelt recipes to lure the kids (and some special guests) back to the table. From Justine's Famous Lasagna, to Rev's BBQ, each episode will unveil a new recipe to be shared among new and old guests. Sunday by Sunday, Rev and Justine will show that the perfect family meal isn't just about the food, it's about who is sitting at the table to share it.