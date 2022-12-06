Emily Thorne rents a house in the Hamptons for the summer, seemingly intent on nothing more than enjoying a break in the popular resort. But it soon becomes clear that there's more to her visit. Her real name is Amanda Clarke and her father was framed for a crime he didn't commit and sent to prison for life and she has come to the Hamptons to seek revenge against the people who betrayed him and saw him sent to jail.
|Emily VanCamp
|Emily Thorne
|Madeleine Stowe
|Victoria Grayson
|Josh Bowman
|Daniel Grayson
|Nick Wechsler
|Jack Porter
|Gabriel Mann
|Nolan Ross
|Christa Brittany Allen
|Charlotte Grayson
