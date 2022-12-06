Not Available

Revenge

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Emily Thorne rents a house in the Hamptons for the summer, seemingly intent on nothing more than enjoying a break in the popular resort. But it soon becomes clear that there's more to her visit. Her real name is Amanda Clarke and her father was framed for a crime he didn't commit and sent to prison for life and she has come to the Hamptons to seek revenge against the people who betrayed him and saw him sent to jail.

Cast

Emily VanCampEmily Thorne
Madeleine StoweVictoria Grayson
Josh BowmanDaniel Grayson
Nick WechslerJack Porter
Gabriel MannNolan Ross
Christa Brittany AllenCharlotte Grayson

