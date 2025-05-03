Not Available

Revival

  • Crime
  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Blue Ice Pictures

On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story, as the 'revived' appear and act just like they once were. When local officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she's left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.

Cast

Melanie ScrofanoDana Cypress
Romy WeltmanMartha 'Em' Cypress
David James ElliottWayne Cypress
Andy McQueenIbrahim Ramin

View Full Cast >

Images