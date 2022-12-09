Not Available

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mirage Studios

Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are four mutant turtle brothers who go on adventures where they end up "tapping into mystic ninja powers they never knew existed", while "learn[ing] to work together and navigate the perils of the modern age and hidden realms in order to fulfill their destiny to become a team of heroes".

Cast

Josh BrenerDonatello (voice)
Ben SchwartzLeonardo (voice)
Omar Benson MillerRaphael (voice)
Brandon Mychal SmithMichelangelo (voice)
Eric BauzaSplinter (voice)

Images

