Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are four mutant turtle brothers who go on adventures where they end up "tapping into mystic ninja powers they never knew existed", while "learn[ing] to work together and navigate the perils of the modern age and hidden realms in order to fulfill their destiny to become a team of heroes".
|Josh Brener
|Donatello (voice)
|Ben Schwartz
|Leonardo (voice)
|Omar Benson Miller
|Raphael (voice)
|Brandon Mychal Smith
|Michelangelo (voice)
|Eric Bauza
|Splinter (voice)
