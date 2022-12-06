Not Available

Rizzoli & Isles

  • Crime
  • Drama

Boston detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles are complete opposites and good friends who solve crimes and bust some of Boston’s most notorious criminals. Jane and Maura often find themselves working together as both use their brilliant minds and expertise to figure Boston’s most complex cases.

Angie HarmonDetective Jane Rizzoli
Sasha AlexanderDr. Maura Isles
Jordan BridgesFrankie Rizzoli Jr.
Lee Thompson YoungDetective Barry Frost
Bruce McGillDetective Vince Korsak
Lorraine BraccoAngela Rizzoli

