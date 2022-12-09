Not Available

Brothers addicted to speed. At any price. Motorcycle road racing is the most dangerous of all motor sports. One in which men compete at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour on closed country roads. Roads that are lined with trees, telegraph posts, stone walls. Ireland and the Isle of Man are two of the few places in the world where the sport still survives. Narrated by Liam Neeson, this is the dramatic and poignant story of two sets of brothers from Northern Ireland who have dominated road racing for over thirty years. Two generations of one family that have been united by success. And united by tragedy.