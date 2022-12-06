Robson Green's Wild Swimming Adventure

Not Available

Actor Robson Green undertakes an aquatic journey through the wild waters of Britain in this new two part documentary series for ITV1. From a decidedly shaky start in the Tyne to his ultimate goal to swim to Holy Island off the coast of his native North East, the programme charts Robson’s adventures as he swims his way through lidos, tidal pools, lakes, rivers and seas. The journey is at times an emotional one as Robson talks about his late father who instilled his love of swimming in his son, and it is this memory that keeps Robson going during some of the extreme swims he attempts. He tells the programme that recent loss of his father has inspired him to attempt to swim to Holy Island. For Robson, the challenge is about reconnecting with his father, who regularly swam in the North Sea, and his own boyhood identity. Come rain or shine four million people swim in Britain’s wild waters every year and during his journey Robson meets many interesting characters who have left the chlorine of swimming pools behind for natural waters. From the tranquillity of Britain’s lidos and tidal pools to Scotland’s daunting Corryvreckan whirlpool and the extreme cold of Llynn Lladraw Lake in Snowdonia, Robson challenges himself mentally and physically during his wild swimming adventure.