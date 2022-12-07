Not Available

Rock & Chips

  • Comedy
  • Drama

The prequel to 'Only Fools And Horses' allows one to take a trip back in time and pay a visit to the ever popular Trotter family, circa 1960. Del Boy's mother Joan is less than happy with work dodger husband Reg. Her head is instantly turned following the return of jailbird and gentleman thief, Freddie 'The Frog' Robdal.

Cast

Nicholas LyndhurstFreddie Robdal
Kellie BrightJoan Trotter
Phil DanielsTed Trotter
Shaun DingwallReg Trotter
James BuckleyDel Trotter
Stephen LloydBoycie

