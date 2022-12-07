Rock & Chips

The prequel to 'Only Fools And Horses' allows one to take a trip back in time and pay a visit to the ever popular Trotter family, circa 1960. Del Boy's mother Joan is less than happy with work dodger husband Reg. Her head is instantly turned following the return of jailbird and gentleman thief, Freddie 'The Frog' Robdal.
|Nicholas Lyndhurst
|Freddie Robdal
|Kellie Bright
|Joan Trotter
|Phil Daniels
|Ted Trotter
|Shaun Dingwall
|Reg Trotter
|James Buckley
|Del Trotter
|Stephen Lloyd
|Boycie
