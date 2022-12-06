Not Available

Roseanne

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Roseanne is an American sitcom broadcast on ABC from 1988 to 1997 starring stand-up comedian Roseanne Barr. The show portrayed a working-class family struggling to get by on a limited income in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois. Many critics considered the show notable as one of the first sitcoms to portray an American family in which economics necessitated two parents working jobs outside the home.

Cast

Roseanne BarrRoseanne Conner
John GoodmanDan Conner
Michael FishmanD.J. Conner
Laurie MetcalfJackie Harris
Sara GilbertDarlene Conner
Lecy GoransonBecky Conner-Healy

