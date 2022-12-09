Not Available

Royal Highness

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This is an extraordinary tale of how an ordinary scholar becomes a prince of a different surname (from the imperial family). With his wife, he lives in poverty, and to repay his wife's unswerving loyalty to him, he goes to the capital to take the Imperial Examination. By chance, he helps solve a court case and is then tied into the national affairs of the country.

Cast

Zixuan WangMa Lian Er
Jiang JinfuYang Ling
Liu Rui LinZhu Hao Zhao / Zheng De
Liu YanCheng Qi Yun / Dai Lou Er
Liu Yi JunHong Zhi

View Full Cast >

Images