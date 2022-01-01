RWBY (pronounced "Ruby") is an original American anime-style web-series created by Rooster Teeth Productions' animation studio. The series is created and directed by animator Monty Oum. The first episode of RWBY premiered on July 5, 2013 at the 2013 Rooster Teeth Expo and was released to the Rooster Teeth site on July 18, 2013.
|Lindsay Tuggey
|Ruby Rose
|Miles Luna
|Jaune Arc
|Arryn Zech
|Blake Belladonna
|Barbara Dunkelman
|Yang Xiao Long
|Kara Eberle
|Weiss Schnee
|Jen Brown
|Pyrrha Nikos
