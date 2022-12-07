Not Available

Ryusei no Kizuna

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Drama

Director

Fuminori Kaneko

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Based on the popular novel of the same name, Ryusei no Kizuna tells the story of three orphans, whose parents were murdered long ago. Together, the three vowed on a shooting star to one day avenge their parents. After many years, the two brothers have found the murderers, and are set to carry out their plan for vengeance when they realize they've made a serious miscalculation; you see, their sister...

Cast

Kazunari NinomiyaAriake Koichi
Ryô NishikidoAriake Taisuke
Erika TodaAriake Shizuna
Tomokazu MiuraKashiwabara Yasutaka
Jun KanameTogami Yukinari
Kenta KiritaniTakayama Hisanobu

