Based on the popular novel of the same name, Ryusei no Kizuna tells the story of three orphans, whose parents were murdered long ago. Together, the three vowed on a shooting star to one day avenge their parents. After many years, the two brothers have found the murderers, and are set to carry out their plan for vengeance when they realize they've made a serious miscalculation; you see, their sister...
|Kazunari Ninomiya
|Ariake Koichi
|Ryô Nishikido
|Ariake Taisuke
|Erika Toda
|Ariake Shizuna
|Tomokazu Miura
|Kashiwabara Yasutaka
|Jun Kaname
|Togami Yukinari
|Kenta Kiritani
|Takayama Hisanobu
