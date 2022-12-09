ساغا أرض الزومبي

A typical morning. The usual music. Their normal lives. The peace these seven girls experience will suddenly be destroyed. By the living dead... zombies. A reality that they never wanted a part of, an amazing and terrifying zombie world. They all share one wish: "We want to live." These girls will struggle through this saga, in order to achieve a miracle.
|Mamoru Miyano
|Koutarou Tatsumi(voice)
|Kaede Hondo
|Sakura Minamoto(voice)
|Asami Tano
|Saki Nikaidou(voice)
|Risa Taneda
|Ai Mizuno(voice)
|Maki Kawase
|Junko Konno(voice)
|Rika Kawai
|Yuugiri(voice)
View Full Cast >