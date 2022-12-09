Not Available

ساغا أرض الزومبي

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

MAPPA

A typical morning. The usual music. Their normal lives. The peace these seven girls experience will suddenly be destroyed. By the living dead... zombies. A reality that they never wanted a part of, an amazing and terrifying zombie world. They all share one wish: "We want to live." These girls will struggle through this saga, in order to achieve a miracle.

Cast

Mamoru MiyanoKoutarou Tatsumi(voice)
Kaede HondoSakura Minamoto(voice)
Asami TanoSaki Nikaidou(voice)
Risa TanedaAi Mizuno(voice)
Maki KawaseJunko Konno(voice)
Rika KawaiYuugiri(voice)

View Full Cast >

Images