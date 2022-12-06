Not Available

Sailor Moon

Toei Animation

Usagi Tsukino is an ordinary teenage girl who discovers that she is "Sailor Moon", the pretty soldier of love and justice. Guided by her guardian cat Luna, Usagi must find the moon princess and protect Earth from the Dark Kingdom. Joining Usagi are her new Sailor Senshi friends and the mysterious Tuxedo Mask.

Kotono MitsuishiUsagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon (voice)
Aya HisakawaAmi Mizuno/Sailor Mercury (voice)
Michie TomizawaRei Hino/Sailor Mars (voice)
Emi ShinoharaMakoto Kino/Sailor Jupiter (voice)
Rica FukamiMinako Aino/Sailor Venus (voice)
Tōru FuruyaMamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask (voice)

