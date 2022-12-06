Usagi Tsukino is an ordinary teenage girl who discovers that she is "Sailor Moon", the pretty soldier of love and justice. Guided by her guardian cat Luna, Usagi must find the moon princess and protect Earth from the Dark Kingdom. Joining Usagi are her new Sailor Senshi friends and the mysterious Tuxedo Mask.
|Kotono Mitsuishi
|Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon (voice)
|Aya Hisakawa
|Ami Mizuno/Sailor Mercury (voice)
|Michie Tomizawa
|Rei Hino/Sailor Mars (voice)
|Emi Shinohara
|Makoto Kino/Sailor Jupiter (voice)
|Rica Fukami
|Minako Aino/Sailor Venus (voice)
|Tōru Furuya
|Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask (voice)
