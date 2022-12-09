Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou

The whole Sanctuary was misled into danger due to the civil war instigated by the Gemini Gold Saint, Saga. Our story begins right after the end of those events... This is a story of the girls protecting Athena. These are the records of love and fierce fights they meet while opposing destiny on their way to maturity...
|Toshihiko Seiki
|Toshihiko Seiki
|Inori Minase
|Saori Kido
|Aina Suzuki
|Shouko Equuleus
|Suzuko Mimori
|Xiaoling Ursa Minor
|Ayana Taketatsu
|Erda Cassiopeia
|Yukiko Morishita
|Katya Northern Crown
