Saintly Woman

When I was 17-years-old, Maria was a college student and worked as a private tutor. Her student was me. She left a last massage to me, "when you graduate from college and become an adult, can you become my lover?," and then she disappeared. 10 years later, I meet her again. She is now a suspect in a serial murder case and I am a lawyer.
|Ryoko Hirosue
|Motoko Hijii / Maria Ozawa
|Kento Nagayama
|Haruki Nakamura
|Misako Renbutsu
|Izumi Motomiya
|Morioka Yutaka
|Bandō Yukio
|Sho Aoyagi
|Nakamura Katsuki
|Yôji Tanaka
|Koike Kenji
View Full Cast >