Saintly Woman

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

NHK

When I was 17-years-old, Maria was a college student and worked as a private tutor. Her student was me. She left a last massage to me, "when you graduate from college and become an adult, can you become my lover?," and then she disappeared. 10 years later, I meet her again. She is now a suspect in a serial murder case and I am a lawyer.

Cast

Ryoko HirosueMotoko Hijii / Maria Ozawa
Kento NagayamaHaruki Nakamura
Misako RenbutsuIzumi Motomiya
Morioka YutakaBandō Yukio
Sho AoyagiNakamura Katsuki
Yôji TanakaKoike Kenji

