Sanctuary follows the adventures of the beautiful, enigmatic and always surprising Dr. Helen Magnus, a brilliant scientist who holds the secrets of a clandestine population called Abnormals - a group of strange and sometimes terrifying beings that hide among humans. Magnus seeks to protect this threatened phenomena as well as unlock the mysteries behind their existence.
|Amanda Tapping
|Dr. Helen Magnus
|Robin Dunne
|Dr. Will Zimmerman
|Christopher Heyerdahl
|John Druitt / Bigfoot
|Ryan Robbins
|Henry Foss
|Agam Darshi
|Kate Freelander
|Jim Byrnes
|Gregory Magnus
View Full Cast >