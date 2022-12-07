Not Available

Sanctuary

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sanctuary follows the adventures of the beautiful, enigmatic and always surprising Dr. Helen Magnus, a brilliant scientist who holds the secrets of a clandestine population called Abnormals - a group of strange and sometimes terrifying beings that hide among humans. Magnus seeks to protect this threatened phenomena as well as unlock the mysteries behind their existence.

Cast

Amanda TappingDr. Helen Magnus
Robin DunneDr. Will Zimmerman
Christopher HeyerdahlJohn Druitt / Bigfoot
Ryan RobbinsHenry Foss
Agam DarshiKate Freelander
Jim ByrnesGregory Magnus

