Set in and around 232, an up-market city brothel, Satisfaction reveals the world of five high class escorts and their manager as they juggle the pressures of their private lives with their secret profession. Satisfaction is an exploration of the relationships between these women: the bonds of friendship, the competition, the loyalty, the ruthlessness, the camaraderie. The stories are grounded and real - shocking, touching, funny, disturbing, intelligent and sexy. They are love stories with a twist - about strong women keeping themselves together when they're giving so much of themselves away. About friendships, family, lust and love Satisfaction is provocative and compelling, revealing, confronting and intoxicating.