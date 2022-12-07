Save Your Last Dance for Me

Not Available

Eun Soo (Eugene) is a pure but unsophisticated woman who runs a small resort inn with her father. Eun Soo is just an ordinary girl, but her life changes when she meets a man (Ji Sung) who's completely lost his memory. She takes him in and cares for him, and even gives him a name: "Baek Chang Ho". Love blossoms, and soon wedding bells can be heard. But on the night of their wedding ceremony, Eun Soo's father passes away. And soon after, Chang Ho disappears too! In the blink of an eye, the two people Eun Soo loves most in the world have left her. But Chang Ho had his reasons for disappearing: his real name is Kang Hyun Woo, and he's heir to a large conglomerate. Even more, someone is plotting to kill him...