Say "I Love You"

The story of first love centers around Mei Tachibana, a girl who has never made friends or had a boyfriend in 16 years. One day, she accidentally injures Yamato Kurosawa, the school's most popular boy. For some reason, Yamato becomes interested in Mei and starts a one-sided friendship with her. He even protects her from a stalker — by kissing her.
|Ai Kayano
|Mei Tachibana
|Takahiro Sakurai
|Yamato Kurosawa
|Minako Kotobuki
|Megumi Kitagawa
|Nobunaga Shimazaki
|Kenji Nakanishi
|Tomoaki Maeno
|Kai Takemura
|Yumi Uchiyama
|Aiko Mutō
